Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 18,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.