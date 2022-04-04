Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

