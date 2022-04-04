Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.