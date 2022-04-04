LifeSteps Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 215,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

