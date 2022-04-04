LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

MSIXF traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $17.16. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. LifeWorks has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

