Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 253,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,135. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,623. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

