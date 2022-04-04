Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $9,041,760.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

