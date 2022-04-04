LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19. LiveVox has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

