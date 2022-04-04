Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,570,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 183,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

