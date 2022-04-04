Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target Cut to CHF 785

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 800 to CHF 785 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LZAGY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.00.

Lonza Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,210. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

