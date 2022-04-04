Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 416,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. 276,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,703. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $709.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

