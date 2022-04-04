Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $84.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.72 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.