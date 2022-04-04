LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,643,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

