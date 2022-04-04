LSV Asset Management Has $5.20 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of M/I Homes worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

