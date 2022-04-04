LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

LTC traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 3,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

