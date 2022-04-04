Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.