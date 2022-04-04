Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.80.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID traded up 0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 25.21. 16,989,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,878,941. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of 26.32 and a 200-day moving average of 33.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

