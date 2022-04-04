Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

