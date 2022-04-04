Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $307.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

