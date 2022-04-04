MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.83.

MTSI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,938. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.04.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $231,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

