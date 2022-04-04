Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

MX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

