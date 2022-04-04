Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
MX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.
In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.