Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

MAIN traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

