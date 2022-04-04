Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after buying an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 688.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 212,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $140.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.83. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

