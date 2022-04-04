Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

MRNS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

