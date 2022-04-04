Markel (NYSE:MKL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL traded down $12.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,480.86. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,311.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,273.77. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,513.00.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Markel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.