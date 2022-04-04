Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.65

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 36416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

