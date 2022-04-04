Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 230,825 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The company has a market cap of $727.25 million, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 99.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

