Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 2,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. Maximus has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,420,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Maximus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Maximus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Maximus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

