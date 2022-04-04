McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

