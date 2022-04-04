McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.38.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.55 and its 200 day moving average is $243.26. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $310.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.