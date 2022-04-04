MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,209. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

