Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.79

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.50 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.50 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of £205.68 million and a P/E ratio of 80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.04.
Medica Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.