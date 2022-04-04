Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.79 Per Share

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £205.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. Medica Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.50 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.50 ($2.50).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

