Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. Medpace has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

