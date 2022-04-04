megaBONK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,340.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (MBONK) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $99,633.10 and approximately $4,340.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00108354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.