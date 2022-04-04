Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down to $27.41

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $26.86. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.65. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

