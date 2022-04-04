Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

