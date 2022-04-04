Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 472 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $54.41 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

