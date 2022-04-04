Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $83.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

