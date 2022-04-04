Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,650 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 59.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 79,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

