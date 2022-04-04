Meritage Portfolio Management Has $396,000 Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Nova were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 9.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 181.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 1,183.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

