Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.
