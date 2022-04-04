Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0482

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Metahero has a market cap of $245.62 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.