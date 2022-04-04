Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $1,370.79. 2,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,411.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,180.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

