M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 215 ($2.82).

MNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 239.71 ($3.14).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 222.60 ($2.92) on Thursday. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

