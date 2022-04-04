MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE MTG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,405. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.