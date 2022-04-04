MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.64. 186,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.31. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

