Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 187,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $213.32 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $206.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

