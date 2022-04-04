Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The company has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

