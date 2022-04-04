Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
MLSS stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.
