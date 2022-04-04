Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MLSS stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

